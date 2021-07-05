Have differences, but BJP, Sena are not traditional rivals: Fadnavis

LEADER OF Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday the BJP and former ally Shiv Sena may have differences but are not traditional rivals.

“The two parties may have parted ways due to some differences but certainly are not traditionally enemies… We were in alliance. Due to some differences, the Sena walked out of the alliance to join hands with the Congress and NCP. But Sena and BJP’s fight is not like a long-standing traditional war…,” Fadnavis told mediapersons after a party meeting in Mumbai ahead of the two-day Monsoon Session.

The statement came days after Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhdav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi last month.

A section within the BJP has maintained the party should not close its doors to the Sena. A former BJP minister, who did not wish to be named, said, “In politics, nothing is ruled out. If tomorrow the situation arises, the BJP will never hesitate to join hands with the Sena.”

The Sena and the BJP fell out after the elections over the issue of the CM’s post which the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had staked claim to. The Sena later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the MVA government.

Earlier, Fadnavis termed the two-day Monsoon Session as a “mockery of democracy”.