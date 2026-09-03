‘Haunted’ tribal hostel: Amravati Collector, top officials spend night with students to dispel ghost rumours

Amravati Collector Ashish Yerekar, Zilla Parishad CEO Satyam Gandhi, Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam and other senior officials stayed at the campus in Chikhaldara taluka and urged students to reject superstition and adopt a scientific outlook.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurSep 3, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Amravati school ghost rumours, Amravati school haunting rumours, Amravati officials spend night with students to dispel ghost rumours, Nagpur, Amravati, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs“There were rumours of presence of a ‘ghost’ at the school, which created fear among students. We wanted to personally be there, stay the night and instil confidence among the students,” Kadam told The Indian Express.
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To confront rumours of a “ghost” haunting a tribal residential school in Amravati’s Doma village, the district’s top officials spent Tuesday night at the campus, having dinner and interacting with students in an effort to restore confidence after hundreds of children fled the hostel in fear.

Amravati Collector Ashish Yerekar, Zilla Parishad CEO Satyam Gandhi, Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam and other senior officials stayed at the campus in Chikhaldara taluka and urged students to reject superstition and adopt a scientific outlook.

The episode began with rumours that some girl students had been “possessed”, prompting around 610 of the hostel’s approximately 850 students to leave for their homes. A subsequent health assessment found no evidence of supernatural activity and linked the symptoms reported by affected girls to dissociative or conversion symptoms associated with mental stress and fear.

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Weeks later, around 350 of those who left had still not returned, although school authorities said the festive season and holidays could also have contributed to the absence.

The team inspected and inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel on the campus, intended to improve accommodation and address overcrowding. The team inspected and inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel on the campus, intended to improve accommodation and address overcrowding.

“There were rumours of presence of a ‘ghost’ at the school, which created fear among students. We wanted to personally be there, stay the night and instil confidence among the students,” Kadam told The Indian Express.

Yerekar urged students to draw inspiration from tribal leaders such as Birsa Munda and Tantya Bhil and “keep superstition away” from their lives. He also encouraged them to aspire to become IAS and IPS officers.

The officials’ informal interaction included dinner and discussions about their careers and civil services journeys. Students also spoke about their fears and asked the officials for guidance.

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The team inspected and inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel on the campus, intended to improve accommodation and address overcrowding.

Kalyani Gopichand Jawarkar, a Class XI science student, said the officials’ visit helped remove fear among students. “They removed the fear from our minds and gave us confidence,” she said.

Kalyani Gopichand Jawarkar, a Class XI science student, said the officials’ visit helped remove fear among students. “They removed the fear from our minds and gave us confidence,” she said. Kalyani Gopichand Jawarkar, a Class XI science student, said the officials’ visit helped remove fear among students. “They removed the fear from our minds and gave us confidence,” she said.

The earlier assessment had recorded symptoms including crying spells, fearfulness, low mood, physical complaints, loss of appetite, forgetfulness and memory loss among affected girls, with the episode described as resembling “selective hysteria”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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