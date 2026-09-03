‘Haunted’ tribal hostel: Amravati Collector, top officials spend night with students to dispel ghost rumours

“There were rumours of presence of a ‘ghost’ at the school, which created fear among students. We wanted to personally be there, stay the night and instil confidence among the students,” Kadam told The Indian Express.

To confront rumours of a “ghost” haunting a tribal residential school in Amravati’s Doma village, the district’s top officials spent Tuesday night at the campus, having dinner and interacting with students in an effort to restore confidence after hundreds of children fled the hostel in fear.

Amravati Collector Ashish Yerekar, Zilla Parishad CEO Satyam Gandhi, Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam and other senior officials stayed at the campus in Chikhaldara taluka and urged students to reject superstition and adopt a scientific outlook.

The episode began with rumours that some girl students had been “possessed”, prompting around 610 of the hostel’s approximately 850 students to leave for their homes. A subsequent health assessment found no evidence of supernatural activity and linked the symptoms reported by affected girls to dissociative or conversion symptoms associated with mental stress and fear.