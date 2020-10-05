Because Hathras victim was not a star and lived in a hut: Raut takes on BJP, Kangana

Raut said had such an incident, like Hathras, happened in Maharashtra, there would have been a demand to dissolve the government and impose a President’s Rule. (File)

Taking on BJP and actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that incidents like the Hathras teen’s murder and alleged gangrape happen to Hindu girls in Pakistan but nobody has compared Hathras with Pakistan.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in Saamana, Raut questioned those who spoke of “injustice and atrocities against women after the illegally built office of an actor was demolished in Mumbai” why they are “keeping quiet on the illegal cremation of the victim in Hathras”. “Because she was not a star or celebrity and lived in a hut and did not build illegal constructions,” he added.

“Such incidents of kidnapping Hindu girls and then raping and murdering them take place in Pakistan… but nobody has compared Hathras to Pakistan as yet,” wrote Raut. The Sena MP was engaged in a war of words last month with Ranaut over her remarks comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Raut said had such an incident, like Hathras, happened in Maharashtra, there would have been a demand to dissolve the government and impose a President’s Rule.

Buddhist society writes to UN

The Buddhist Society of India, helmed by Dr B R Ambedkar’s great grandson Rajratna Ambedkar, along with about 30 women rights’ groups in the UK and several diaspora organisations, on Sunday wrote to United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, urging her to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The letter, also written by MPs John McDonnell, Apsana Begum and Kim Johnson, asked the UN to set up an international inquiry into the case and other rapes and crimes against women in UP since the Adityanath government came to power.

