Hate speech case: Kalicharan Maharaj now in custody of Wardha police in Maharashtra

The Wardha police in Maharashtra on Tuesday took custody of controversial religious guru Kalicharan Maharaj from Chhattisgarh Police for allegedly giving a hate speech targetting a minority community, abusing Mahatma Gandhi and hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse in Raipur last month.

Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in Akola in Maharashtra, was brought to the Wardha city and spent the night in lock-up at the Sewagram police station. “He was produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday afternoon and remanded to judicial custody,” said Piyush Jagtap, deputy superintendent of police.

An FIR under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (2) (public mischief) was registered against Kalicharan at the Wardha city police station on a complaint from Congress leader Manoj Chandurkar.

Last week, Pune police had arrested Kalicharan in an FIR registered at the Khadak police station for an alleged hate speech during the ‘Shivpratap Din’ programme in Pune on December 19.

Kalicharan has also been booked by the Kotwali police in Akola and Naupada police in Thane for his alleged hate speeches. He was first arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Madhya Pradesh.