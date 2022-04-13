Hate app case: Three accused granted bail

April 13, 2022 3:11:29 am
A Magistrate court granted bail to Vishal Jha, Mayank Agarwal and Shweta Singh, booked in the hate app case by the Mumbai police in January. The court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh. While the earlier pleas of the accused were rejected in the magistrate court as well as the sessions court, they applied for bail again after a chargesheet was filed in the case.
The pleas said that the earlier bail pleas were rejected as the court observed that the investigation is in progress. With the chargesheet filed in the case, their further custody is not required, it stated. Their pleas also referred to their young age and their family background.
The detailed orders are yet to be made available.
