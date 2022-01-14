Hate app case: Mayank, Shweta sent to judicial custody; court to hear bail pleas on Monday

Mayank Rawat, 21, and Shweta Singh, 18, arrested last week from Uttarakhand in the hate app case, were sent to judicial custody after their police custody ended Friday afternoon. Their bail pleas will be heard Monday.

Singh will be kept in the safe custody of the police till her Covid test report is received and if she tests negative, she may be sent to the jail till Monday.

Meanwhile, Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 Friday morning and was sent to the Kalina quarantine centre. The first accused, Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, had also tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back and has been lodged in the same quarantine facility.

The cyber police, during arguments, told the court that the main accused and the creator of the hate app, Niraj Bishnoi, on learning that a FIR has been registered, had asked Jha to delete technical evidence which could be used to trace them. The police said further custody is required to question the accused on this.

During arguments, Singh’s lawyer N Das alleged she was slapped by someone in the cyber police while being questioned. Magistrate Komalsingh Rajput noted down the allegation in the order and also asked Singh if she is feeling any pain or has any injury to which she replied in the negative, adding, she just has a headache.

The magistrate sent both Singh and Rawat to judicial custody noting that no new grounds were put forth by the cyber police for further custody.

Soon after, lawyers of both the accused moved court for bail. “As the investigating officer has also tested positive for Covid-19 along with the two accused, it was mutually decided that all the bail pleas will be heard Monday,” said Rawat’s lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane.