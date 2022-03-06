Hate app case: Accused committed acts‘defaming womanhood’, court rejects bail plea

In its detailed order rejecting bail to an 18-year-old woman booked in connection with a hate app case by the Mumbai Police, a sessions court has said the accused committed acts “defaming womanhood”. The court on Friday rejected the bail application of Shweta Singh, who was arrested in January in the hate app case.

Singh had submitted that as she had cooperated with the police, the investigators had seized her electronic devices and accessed her social media accounts for the probe, no purpose is served by keeping her in custody. She also alleged that she was assaulted by the police.

Opposing the bail plea, the police said that two mobile phones were seized from Singh, who was found to be operating seven Twitter accounts and other mail

accounts and was also in touch with the co-accused in the case.

It added that the app had objectionable content against Muslim women and the accused had changed their Twitter handles to portray themselves to be from the Sikh community.

While Singh’s lawyer contended that freedom of speech and expression was a constitutional right, the court said the freedom is subject to reasonable restrictions. The court had earlier this week also rejected the bail plea of co-accused Vishal Jha on similar grounds. The Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet in the case this week.