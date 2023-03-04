Hasan Mushrif moves HC to seek quashing of FIR

NCP LEADER Hasan Mushrif has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in Kolhapur on charges of cheating, stating that there was a ‘deliberate attempt’ to take action against him in Enforcement Directorate cases.

An FIR was filed in Kolhapur’s Murgud police station on February 23, naming Mushrif and filed on the complaint of one Vivek Kulkarni. In his petition before the High Court, Mushrif has said that the FIR was nothing but a ‘motivated conspiracy’.

“The recent events which have transpired in last 6 to 7 months clearly show that there has been a deliberate attempt to get the Petitioner (Mushrif) involved in Enforcement Directorate cases,” his petition states. Mushrif states that initially a case was filed before the Pune Sessions court under the Companies Act, where summons were issued to his sons. The petition states that an attempt was made to treat this case as a ‘scheduled offence’, as is required for the ED to begin its probe on alleged money-laundering.

The petition states that since the proceedings under the Companies Act were stayed by the High Court, an attempt was being made through the FIR filed in Kolhapur ‘to create’ another scheduled offence for the ED to continue its probe.

“The said proceeding (Kolhapur FIR) has been maliciously instituted with an ulterior and malafide motive for wreaking vengeance on the Petitioner and with a view to create a ‘scheduled offence’ so as to entangle the Petitioner in the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate. It is a common knowledge as to how in recent times the office of Enforcement Directorate is used to wreck political vengeance and either severely damage or completely destroy political careers,” states Mushrif’s petition, filed through lawyer Prashant Patil.

The FIR in Kolhapur alleged that in 2012, an appeal was made by Mushrif through meetings and newspapers and Rs 10,000 was collected from many individuals as share capital. Those individuals were to be entitled to get 5 kg sugar each month at a nominal rate along with other benefits. The complainant has alleged that no share certificates were issued to anyone in lieu of the amount, nor were they made shareholders.

The petition states that the complainant had said there are 13 more individuals who were similarly aggrieved. The petition claims that instead, a counter FIR has also been registered by the state police against the complainant of the FIR by other individuals, who claimed to have benefited from investing Rs 10,000 in 2012 in the sugar factory.

The petition states that the complainant himself had received around 660 kg of sugar till date against his alleged payment of Rs 10,000 and there is no illegal gain to warrant an FIR, thus seeking for it to be quashed. It seeks that no coercive action should be taken against him till the plea is heard and police be directed not to file a chargesheet till then.

Meanwhile, the special court adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas of Mushrif’s sons to Monday. The court was informed that the Registrar of Companies has sought an urgent hearing, which is slated for next week, in the proceedings under the Companies Act, which had been stayed by the High Court.