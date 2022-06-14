Haryana man held for gold theft on Jaipur Superfast Express train

In a train robbery that took place in the first class compartment of Jaipur Superfast Express last month, a man from Haryana was arrested and gold worth Rs 12.50 lakh was recovered from him. The search is on for three of his accomplices, who are in possession of the rest of the ornaments.

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) officials booked Sushilkumar Dilbaug, 42, who along with three others, stole gold worth Rs 24 lakh from a 62-year-old man as he was preparing to alight from the train at Andheri railway station in Mumbai. The police have seized bangles, earrings and gold chain from Dilbaug after they took him to Haryana to collect evidence.

The incident took place when the complainant, Mohamed Qureshi, 62, was travelling to Mumbai with his family on May 13. He was travelling from Jaipur in the first-class compartment of the Jaipur Superfast Express along with his wife and daughters.

As the train was approaching Andheri station at 1.30 pm, Qureshi kept his luggage near the door and went to the toilet. In the nick of time, the thieves opened one of his bags and stole gold ornaments worth Rs 24 lakh.