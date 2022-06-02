Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’, linked to banned pro-Khalistani outfit, said to be mastermind behind Nanded builder’s murder

Fifty-five days after prominent builder Sanjay Biyani, 53, was shot dead outside his bungalow in Nanded by two bike-borne hitmen, a special investigation team (SIT) from Nanded police on Tuesday and Wednesday arrested seven persons who were involved in the conspiracy. The police said the mastermind of the crime was Harvinder Singh Rinda, 35, who as per Pujab police is connected to banned pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The motive behind the crime was extortion and creating fear in the minds of other businessmen in Nanded.

The incident took place in the morning on April 5 when Biyani got down from his SUV and was entering his bungalow in Naik Nagar. Two men on a bike trailed Biyani and as soon as he got out of his, car one of them ran towards him and fired several rounds at him and fled from the spot. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Rinda is said to have multiple cases of murder and extortion registered against him in Punjab and Nanded in Maharashtra. He is an accused in the terror attack at the Nawanshahr Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building early on November 8 last year. Rinda as per Punjab Police is close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar and the ISI.

Born in Punjab, Rinda’s family shifted base to Nanded when he was eleven years of age. He has at least ten cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, registered against him in Nanded. In 2017, Rinda fled from Nanded fearing arrest.

In 2019, Rinda made a WhatsApp call to Biyani and tried to extort money from him by threatening to kill him, police said. Biyani approached the police and was provided security, but due to the pandemic, the security cover given to Biyani was removed.

Nisari Tamboli, Deputy Inspector General (Nanded Range), told the Indian Express, “Rinda was in touch with one of the arrested accused and the shooters over phone.”

The accused arrested on Tuesday are conspirators. They have been identified as Indrapalsingh alias Sunny P Tiratsingh Major, 35, Mukteshwar alias Golu Vijay Mangnale, 25, Satnamsingh alias Satta P Dalbirsingh Shergill, 28, Hardeepsingh alias Sonu Pinipana P Satnamsingh Bajwa, 35, Gurmukhsingh alias Guri P Sevaksingh Gill and 24, Karanjitsingh P Raghbirsingh Sahu, 30.

The last accused, Hardipsingh alias Hadi Babansingh Sapure, 28, was arrested with the help of Patiala STF from Patiala in Punjab on Wednesday. All are residents of Nanded.

“We produced all the accused before a magistrate court and got their custody till June 10,” said Pramod Shewale, Superintendent of Nanded police. An SIT comprising 80 personnel led by additional SP Vijay Kadabe are now hunting for the two shooters.