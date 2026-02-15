‘My statement was twisted to incite unrest’: Harshwardhan Sapkal slams BJP amid row over Tipu Sultan remark

Harshvardhan Sapkal said the Congress do not need lessons from the BJP on Shivaji Maharaj.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 05:32 PM IST
Sapkal CongressSapkal said the attempt is to give his remarks a communal angle (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid a political row over his remarks about Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal Saturday accused the BJP of distorting his statement to give it a communal colour and incite unrest in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal said his comments were in response to a media query about whether offices should display photographs of historical figures, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, in the backdrop of what he described as politics being played in the name of great personalities.

“I was asked how one should view demands that photographs of all great leaders be displayed in offices. I responded in that context. But my statement was twisted to manufacture a controversy,” Sapkal said.

Alleging that the controversy was aimed at creating a Hindu-Muslim divide, he said, “The attempt is to give my remarks a communal angle and engineer unrest. What happened in Pune today reflects that pattern.”

Without directly naming him, Sapkal targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his remarks. “Earlier, when I had criticised him, he said he did not even know who I was. Now he is reacting sharply to my name. Bringing caste and religion into every issue has been the BJP’s old formula,” he said.

Reiterating his party’s stand on Shivaji Maharaj, Sapkal said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, our pride, our identity. We do not need lessons from the BJP on Shivaji Maharaj. The inspiration of Hindavi Swarajya is foundational to our constitutional values.

Sapkal alleges inconsistency by BJP on Tipu Sultan

On the Tipu Sultan issue, Sapkal alleged inconsistency in the BJP’s position. “During recent municipal elections, BJP banners and posters carried Tipu Sultan’s photograph. If that was acceptable, then why object now?” he asked.

Story continues below this ad

He further claimed that in several local bodies, including in Amravati and Chandrapur, the BJP had entered into alliances with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“If that is acceptable to them, on what basis are they targeting my statement?” he said.

Sapkal also condemned the alleged attack on the Congress office in Pune, claiming that party workers, including women members and women journalists, were subjected to stone pelting. He demanded immediate action against those responsible. “Those who instigated and carried out the attack must be booked without delay. The law must take its course,” he said.

He referred to past remarks on Shivaji Maharaj by Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking whether the BJP would protest in those instances as well. “Will they burn effigies in those cases?” he asked.

Story continues below this ad

Sapkal alleged that the controversy was being amplified to deflect attention from substantive issues at the national and state levels. There was no immediate detailed response from the BJP at the time of going to press.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement