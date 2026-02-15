‘My statement was twisted to incite unrest’: Harshwardhan Sapkal slams BJP amid row over Tipu Sultan remark

Amid a political row over his remarks about Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal Saturday accused the BJP of distorting his statement to give it a communal colour and incite unrest in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal said his comments were in response to a media query about whether offices should display photographs of historical figures, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, in the backdrop of what he described as politics being played in the name of great personalities.

“I was asked how one should view demands that photographs of all great leaders be displayed in offices. I responded in that context. But my statement was twisted to manufacture a controversy,” Sapkal said.