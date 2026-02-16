‘If they want to cut off my tongue, they are free to do so, but I will not stop exposing the BJP,’ says Harshvardhan Sapkal

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal has said that if the BJP wants to cut off his tongue for exposing a party that, according to him, works for the benefit of industrialists and the United States, and seeks to change the Constitution, they are free to do so, but he will not stop. He said he would continue to expose the BJP.

Sapkal further said that BJP MLAs and leaders had announced a reward for anyone who cuts off his tongue. “Will chopping off my tongue protects Indian farmers from imports coming from the United States, cancel the unjust trade deal, ensure better prices for farm produce, free farmers from debt, stop the BJP from fuelling Hindu–Muslim hatred, and help India reclaim territory occupied by China?” he asked.