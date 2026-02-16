‘If they want to cut off my tongue, they are free to do so, but I will not stop exposing the BJP,’ says Harshvardhan Sapkal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal has said that if the BJP wants to cut off his tongue for exposing a party that, according to him, works for the benefit of industrialists and the United States, and seeks to change the Constitution, they are free to do so, but he will not stop. He said he would continue to expose the BJP.
Sapkal further said that BJP MLAs and leaders had announced a reward for anyone who cuts off his tongue. “Will chopping off my tongue protects Indian farmers from imports coming from the United States, cancel the unjust trade deal, ensure better prices for farm produce, free farmers from debt, stop the BJP from fuelling Hindu–Muslim hatred, and help India reclaim territory occupied by China?” he asked.
According to Sapkal, he did not make any remark against Shivaji Maharaj.
Earlier on Sunday, BJP workers held protest rallies at several places in state. In one such rallym, BJP Ahilyanagar unit workers declared that anyone who cuts Sapkal’s tongue would be awarded Rs 10 lakh.
The controversy arose after Sapkal’s comments on Tipu Sultan. He pointed out that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great warrior king who inculcated the spirit of freedom and courage in people. Tipu Sultan too displayed courage as he valiantly fought against the British, he had said.
