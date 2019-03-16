Mumbai: ‘Hardworking, never missed work’

Mohan Kayangude, one of the six victims of Thursday’s bridge collapse, worked as an office clerk in Zaveri Bazaar since he was a teenager. As was his routine, after he finished with his day’s work, he would get a lift from his employer, Kirti Soni, till CSMT from where he would take a train to his Thane home. Kayangude was dropped by Soni at CSMT around 7.30 pm.

As he was taking the bridge to reach the station, it collapsed. He suffered injuries in the collapse and was rushed to GT Hospital with multiple fractures. He was admitted to the ICU with critical injuries and was declared dead at around 11 pm. Soni recalled Kayangude as a hard-working man, who did not miss work. After the incident, he had called one of his colleagues informing him about the injuries. At the hospital, many of his colleagues, employer as well as family members including his wife and son rushed to be by his side.