Our probe limited to harassment, conversion FIRs: Nashik police on TCS unit case

TCS Nashik case probe is limited to nine FIRs related to sexual harassment and religious conversion, police said, while other allegations have been referred to central agencies. (File Photo)

The Nashik City police probing the sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at TCS BPO unit on Wednesday said that their probe is limited on the nine FIRs registered by them and they will be writing to other agencies to probe if there are any other aspects related to the case.

The police said that they are still on the lookout for Nida Khan and clarified that she was named as an accused in one of the cases.

While six accused are currently in judicial custody, the seventh accused Ashwini Chainani too was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “Our probe is limited to the nine FIRs related to sexual and religious harassment that we have registered. While one FIR is related to rape under the pretext of marriage and another on religious conversion, four women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment while three came forward with both sexual harassment and religious harassment.”