Our probe limited to harassment, conversion FIRs: Nashik police on TCS unit case

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The Nashik City police probing the sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at TCS BPO unit on Wednesday said that their probe is limited on the nine FIRs registered by them and they will be writing to other agencies to probe if there are any other aspects related to the case.
The police said that they are still on the lookout for Nida Khan and clarified that she was named as an accused in one of the cases.
While six accused are currently in judicial custody, the seventh accused Ashwini Chainani too was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.
Addressing the media, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “Our probe is limited to the nine FIRs related to sexual and religious harassment that we have registered. While one FIR is related to rape under the pretext of marriage and another on religious conversion, four women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment while three came forward with both sexual harassment and religious harassment.”
“Some media reports have surfaced about alleged links to extremist organisations for which we have written to State Intelligence Department (SID), Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe if there is any veracity in these reports,” he said.
Karnik clarified that they are at an initial stage of investigation and so far they are in the process of gathering evidence regarding the complaints made by the victims.
“The probe is at an initial stage and we do not want to make any claims without having evidence for the same. Once we gather evidence, we will produce them before the court in the chargesheet. Regarding other claims that we have seen in the media that are not linked to these cases, we have asked other agencies to probe these allegations,” Karnik said.
He stated that there are nine cases pertaining to sexual and religious harassment and the accused who were in important positions in the company misused their position to harass the victims.
“Most of the arrested accused are involved in one or the other FIRs so it appears that it was like an organised gang that they had formed,” the commissioner said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Shafi Shaikh (34), Asif Ansari (22), Tausif Attar (36), Shahrukh Qureshi (34), Raza Memon (35), Danish Shaikh (34) and Ashwini Chainani. The nine FIRs were registered between March 26 and April 3.
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