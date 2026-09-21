Harassed, detained: Mumbai activists claim cops searched house over pro-Palestine event

Citizens and activists, part of the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), who were planning to hold a pro-Palestine event, have alleged that they were harassed and kept under detention for several hours by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, September 15. The police have, however, denied the allegations, saying they were conducting a probe and took no action.

Harshada, who had attended the event, alleged that Mumbai Police arrived at her Vakola residence in plain clothes and kept her under “illegal house arrest” after receiving a tip-off that Palestinian-themed flags had been displayed there. When asked to show ID cards, they refused.

“They came to my place in civil dress and failed to produce their identity cards and started searching my library. They seized my friends’ phones for nearly an hour. A minor boy who was present at the premises was not allowed to leave,” she alleged.

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Harshada further claimed that those present at the premises were verbally abused during the incident. “They did not explain why we were being detained or under what authority they were searching the premises. We were kept there throughout the night and were not allowed to leave. We were effectively placed under detention,” she alleged.

A senior officer said the police had come across a video in which a few people in a room were making Palestinian flags.

“Usually this is a protest-related issue, and hence we tried to find the source and went to the house where the flags were kept. No permission from local police was taken for any protest,” the officer said.

The officer added that they found several “left-leaning” books and QR codes that prima facie appeared to be for accepting donations. An enquiry is ongoing, the official said.

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In another incident, organisers of a private screening of a documentary on former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid have alleged that it was cancelled after police pressure.

“At approximately 7 pm, people in civilian clothes arrived at the venue and began questioning and intimidating the venue manager. They pressured him to cancel the screening,” a statement by the two organisers said. It added that the manager also received a call from a senior police officer, and a police vehicle arrived at the venue. The screening was later cancelled. However, another private screening of the film took place in Kurla on Monday.