‘Harassed by cops’, claims Mumbai-based theatre group

Members of a Mumbai-based theatre group have alleged that they were harassed by police in a Pune hotel because “one of them is a Muslim”.

Members of the Qissa Kothi group alleged that in the early hours of Thursday when Yash Khan and rest of the male members of the group were fast asleep in their room, two policemen rang the bell of their room.

“…The first thing one of the policemen asked was ‘Yash Khan kaun hai? Yash Khan tum ho?” said Khan. When Khan replied in the affirmative, the policemen allegedly asked him to go back inside the room and started to search through their belongings.

He said the policeman asked for his ID and asked how the men in the room know each another and why they were in Pune. Another policeman who was searching Khan’s bed allegedly told his senior, “There is nothing here,” after which they left.

Meanwhile, Smeeta Patil, DCP, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “…Nobody from any particular community was harassed. These are random security checks due to security alerts on important occasions…”