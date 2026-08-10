With Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, BJP aims to evoke desh bhakti, counter students’ protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the week-long Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across Maharashtra to celebrate Independence Day on August 15. With special outreach programmes targeted at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has one objective – to evoke desh bhakti (patriotism) and cultural nationalism among the people.

This is the first public mobilisation exercise undertaken by the BJP after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held protests at Jantar Mantar, which had its ripple effects across multiple cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The CJP protest, which saw violent police action against the demonstrators, eventually led to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign starts today, August 10, and will continue until August 15, when India celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in a Har Ghar Tiranga event in Mumbai’s Worli and in Nagpur on Monday. On Tuesday, he will attend a similar event in Pune.

Speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Har Ghar Tiranga is a movement to reiterate desh bhakti. We all celebrate Independence Day on August 15. Through these rallies, we renew our pledge for national service.”

The campaign also assumes significance post the students’ protest.

Fadnavis explained: “Maharashtra does not have any elections for the next 3.5 years. The context is different. We are pushing this core ideology of cultural nationalism which is integral to BJP/ RSS. By raising cultural nationalism, we intend to effectively counter students’ protests and hope to reiterate our narrative amongst Gen Z and Gen Alpha.”

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan said, “The tiranga rally is to reiterate our commitment for the love and service of the nation. It should not be seen through a political prism.”

Har Ghar Tiranga rallies: What Fadnavis govt plans

Story continues below this ad

To ensure larger participation, the BJP has urged its karyakartas (party workers) to avoid carrying party flags. Instead, hold the tricolour to reach out to the non-BJP segments.

The tiranga rally has been planned at the micro level to cover all 36 districts, 355 talukas and more than 40,000 villages dotted across the state, with BJP workers reaching out to everyone to come forward and participate. The RSS, the party’s ideological mentor, is also lending support to drive this campaign at the local level.

The state headquarters has specially urged its women members and youth cell to lead the Har Ghar Tiranga rally.