Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, business soars for bulk manufacturers of flags

August 10, 2022 1:08:52 am
Written by DYUMNI PANDIT
THE FLAG manufacturers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are seeing a significant increase in the demand for the National Flag this year due to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign initiated by the Ministry of Culture, which encourages citizens to hoist the National flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.
The Ministry of Home Affairs last week amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow the Tiranga to fly even at night if it is hoisted in the open. Earlier, it could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset.
The Union government has eased restrictions on flag making, allowing machine-made and polyester flags to be manufactured to make the campaign a success. Companies like Alok Industries, Madhuban Creation, Jetha Enterprises and other manufacturers, who produce flags in bulk a significant growth in their orders fuelled by bulk orders for the government departments.
The textile department of the Maharashtra government has placed orders for two crore flags with the company, a spokesperson of Alok Industries said.
Deepak Naik, owner of Advertising Flag, said that they have seen a 50 per cent increase in orders. The company is selling 2,000-3,000 large-sized flags every day, a significant increase from their usual figures of 500-1,000 flags every day. The firm has also hired 10-12 employees to stitch the flags.
The owner of Madhuban Creation in Lal Baug Mayur Bhor said that he is seeing an uptick in the business post the pandemic. “Due to the lockdown, business wasn’t going well. Before the pandemic, we sold 1 lakh flags for Independence Day. Now, I am getting orders ranging from 50,000 to 2 lakh flags every day,” Bhor said. He is now unsure whether he will be able to meet the rising demand due to time constraints.
Speaking about the initiative, Jethanand Budhwani, owner of Jetha Enterprises in Ulhasnagar said, “A lot of orders are coming in. Due to the 75th Independence Day celebrations, many people are buying flags. The business has improved by 10-20 per cent. Due to the pandemic, our business in the last two years was badly affected. Now, there is a significant change and apart from the public, NGOs are also approaching us with orders.”
Devendra Davda, owner of another flag manufacturing company in Vasai Virar, said, “The business is doing well and we believe it will see a heavy demand three to four days before Independence Day. Due to the campaign people who usually do not buy flags will also buy and hoist it even if it costs between Rs 50 to Rs 100.”
The government machinery in Maharashtra is actively promoting the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign using banners, posters, and awareness campaigns. Balasaheb Chavan, a Public Relations Officer at the Thane BMC office said that they are using handbills, stickers on cars with the slogan and flag code, and local TV channels to promote the initiative.
The initiative has also resulted in many workers getting temporary employment. Small business owners are sceptical to appoint temporary workers to meet the time constraint while fulfilling orders. However, big companies have hired temporary workers for one to two months.
