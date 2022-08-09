scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households

As the door-to-door distribution of flags had been planned and arranged at the administrative ward level, civic staff at the 24 wards in Mumbai across all departments have been assigned the task.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 9, 2022 1:25:49 am
BJP general secretary C T Ravi gives a Tricolour to Usha Mangeshkar as a part of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. (Express photo)

FOR THE Har Ghar Tiranga initiative in the run-up to Independence Day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking at the mammoth task of knocking on the doors of approximately 50 lakh households in residential townships, high rise residential buildings, chawls, and densely populated slums such as Dharavi in the city. It aims to complete this over the next three to four days, civic officials said on Monday.

As the door-to-door distribution of flags had been planned and arranged at the administrative ward level, civic staff at the 24 wards in Mumbai across all departments have been assigned the task. Employees from the solid waste management department, license department, insecticide, public health, building proposals, shops and establishments have all been assigned the task. Community health volunteers, NGO volunteers, former corporators, and their party workers have also been roped in for distribution.

From August 2, when BMC first placed its order for 35 lakh flags to be distributed in the city, preparations began at the ward level. Based on their population density, wards received between 70,000 and 2,00,000 National Flags over the past week. A senior civic official said, “We have data of households due to our surveys from My family My Responsibility during the lockdown months. So that was not a challenge. Wards have the liberty to do their planning and execution for the drive.”

Each ward, headed by a nodal officer, has been divided into 6-10 zones based on the population density, and each zone has been assigned to about 10 to 16 employees to go door-to-door. “BMC is targeting residences first, and then hospitals, educational institutes, commercial establishments and shops. Depending on the availability of flags after distribution to residences, we will take a call on whether to give flags to each establishment in commercial complexes separately, or whether to treat the building as one entity,” a senior BMC official said.

“We are dealing with the challenge of reaching every household, commercial establishment, shop, school, hospital, with the deadline of 3-4 days, and not knowing if anyone is home at the given time, for example. However, we have micro-planned this over the past week, instructions have been given to every staff and volunteer, and are prepared to do this. We have roped in contractual employees, conservancy workers, and mukadums for the drive,” a nodal officer from one of the wards told The Indian Express.”For residential townships, and cooperative housing societies, we have contacted the registered housing society chairpersons and secretaries to help with the distribution,” he added.

Distribution began in some areas on Saturday and on Monday in others.

