Bombay HC allows Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu to undergo cataract surgery at private hospital

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed former Delhi University associate professor and Elgaar Parishad accused Hany Babu to undergo cataract surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Babu had recently approached the court seeking interim bail on health grounds for three months. He had sought interim release from jail for cataract surgery and treatment for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai at his own expense.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik directed authorities at Taloja Jail, where Babu is lodged since 2020, to transfer him to Saifee Hospital for the surgery. The high court also directed that a report be submitted on the other ailments faced by Babu. The court has allowed Babu to meet his mother, wife, daughter and his brothers while in hospital. It also said that Babu will have to bear the charges of the surgery.

On September 9, another high court bench had rejected Babu’s appeal challenging the rejection of his bail plea by the special NIA court.

Babu was arrested by the NIA in 2020 for allegedly being “actively involved” with the banned CPI (Maoist). He has been in judicial custody at Taloja central prison for over two years.

He submitted before a division bench of Justice A S Gadkari and Justice P D Naik that he had approached prison authorities and the special NIA court seeking relief for his health issues. However, he approached the high court following no response from them.

He said he has lost vision significantly due to cataract and was experiencing acute and unrelenting pain in his stomach and knees. Babu claimed jail authorities violated his fundamental right to healthcare and medical treatment provided under Article 21 (Right to personal liberty) of the Constitution.

He had approached the special NIA court in March this year, seeking permission to be taken to JJ Hospital for consultation with a gastroenterologist and had sought admission to a private hospital at his expense for surgery, if required. The special judge had directed that Babu be taken to JJ Hospital and sought a report from prison authorities. The chief medical officer of the prison said Babu was examined for his complaints and provided necessary treatment and medication by the prison hospital. The report further stated he would be referred to a government hospital as and when required.

Babu said he made a similar application again before the special NIA court. However, he neither received any treatment for his abdominal pain at the prison hospital nor was he taken to JJ Hospital. He said he was taken to JJ Hospital in September this year for his eye examination and was advised of follow-up visits. However, he said he had not been taken to JJ Hospital for visits and was not tested for the ailments, prompting him to approach the high court.