Hanuman Chalisa row: Sedition Act invoked against MLA Ravi Rana, MP wife; sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Maharashtra government has invoked charges under the Sedition Act against the MLA Ravi Rana and his MP wife Navneet Rana, who were arrested earlier by the Mumbai Police over allegedly promoting enmity between different groups

The couple was arrested late on Saturday after they announced that they would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’, triggering massive protests and unrest in the city.

The police had that an FIR under Sections 153A, 35, 37, 135 the Bombay Police Act had been filed against them. Another FIR under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two at Khar police station.

They were taken to the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday where Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that the Sedition Act had been invoked against the two. “Section 124 A has been invoked against them for the hate and dislike that they spread against the government and the Chief Minister, thereby challenging the writ of the state machinery,” Gharat added.

The couple has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Mumbai police had demanded police custody which was rejected by the court. The couple has filed a bail application, the hearing of which is likely on April 29.