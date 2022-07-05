Hanuman Chalisa Row: Rana couple granted anticipatory bail in second FIR

LAWMAKER COUPLE Naveet and Ravi Rana were granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday by a special court in connection with an FIR filed against them for allegedly resisting arrest and obstructing police.

The police had visited their Khar residence after their announcement that they will chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in April.

The special court said that in the event of arrest, the couple should be released on executing a personal bond.

It also set other conditions on them, including that they will cooperate with the probe, not make any direct or indirect inducement or threat to anyone linked to the case and not commit a similar offence again.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were arrested in connection with another FIR filed by the Mumbai Police in April under charges including sedition. They were granted bail by the sessions court in the first case. A second FIR was filed against them when they allegedly obstructed police from arresting them.

Last month, the police filed a chargesheet against them in the second FIR. It was submitted that the probe is complete and their custody is not required, so they should be granted anticipatory bail.