Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai police moves court seeking cancellation of bail to Ranas

Mumbai police on Monday approached a special court in the city seeking cancellation of the bail granted to MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on charges including sedition in the wake of a controversy over recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The police sought cancellation of their bail citing violation of bail conditions. A special court had on Wednesday allowed bail to the duo and directed their release on a bond of Rs 50,000 each. Their lawyers had sought their release on provisional cash bail for two weeks till the surety was arranged.

The plea filed by the state through police inspector of Khar police station, moved by special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat on Monday, claimed that the couple had violated the restriction on speaking to the media about the case and the order had clarified that violation of such a condition would amount to cancellation of bail forthwith.

“…immediately after coming out of jail, the accused have started giving bites to the visual media and have made statements and have committed breach of the bail condition which was imposed on them,” the plea said. It claimed that in the light of the breach, the bail granted to accused shall stand automatically cancelled and prayed that non-bailable warrant of arrest be issued against the accused and that they be taken into custody.

Special judge R N Rokade, while pronouncing the bail order earlier, had said that among the conditions set before the couple was that they cannot make any statement to the press in connection with the case and that their bail will be forfeited if they commit similar offences. They were also directed to remain present for the investigation as and when required with a 24-hour notice to be given by the investigators.

In its detailed order, the special court had said that while the couple “crossed the lines of freedom of speech and expression” in their “blameworthy” statements against Thackeray, mere expression of derogatory or objectionable words is not a sufficient ground to invoke sedition under provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. The court also said that political leaders play an important role in facilitating peace and tranquillity and hence have greater responsibility.

The special court is likely to hear the state’s plea in due course.