Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana granted bail by special court

A special court Wednesday allowed the bail applications of lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested on charges, including that of sedition, for announcing the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 and produced before a holiday court the next day. The court sent them to judicial custody till May 6. On Monday, the court had adjourned the order to Wednesday.

The court allowed their release on a bond of Rs 50,000. Their lawyers sought their release on provisional cash bail for two weeks till the surety can be arranged.

Special Judge R N Rokade while pronouncing the order said that among the conditions for the couple is that they cannot make any statements to the press related to the case and also their bail will be forfeited if they commit similar offences again. They were also directed to remain present for the investigation as and when required with a 24-hour notice to be given to them by the investigators.

The Ranas will be released from jail, likely on Wednesday, after completing the procedure. Earlier in the day, Navneet Rana was taken to the J J Hospital on Wednesday from Byculla jail for a checkup.

In their bail application heard on Saturday, the couple through their lawyers Aabad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant had submitted that their announcement to chant Hanuman Chalisa was to enlist popular support and not with the intention to incite violence. Their bail application said that the government cannot afford to be hypersensitive and impervious to criticism.

Their lawyers argued that they had withdrawn their announcement after a notice from the police and yet they were arrested. They also submitted that they did not intend to cause any violence. It also said that keeping them in further custody is not required as the evidence in the case is based on documents.