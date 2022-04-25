Hanuman Chalisa row: HC rejects Rana couple’s plea to quash FIR registered by Mumbai police

The Bombay High Court Monday dismissed a writ plea by independent legislator couple Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana, arrested in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa controversy. The couple had sought to quash an FIR registered by the Mumbai police for resisting their arrest.

The husband-wife duo was arrested Saturday night after they announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, triggering protests in the city — and outside their residence — by Shiv Sainiks.

Police had filed an FIR under multiple Sections of the IPC — including 124A and 153A (promoting enmity) — and the Bombay Police Act was filed against the lawmaker couple. They also face another FIR under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government invoked the sedition law against them. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai Sunday sent Navneet, who is an MP, and Ravi, an MLA, to judicial custody for 14 days, rejecting the police’s plea for custody.