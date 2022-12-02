scorecardresearch
Hanuman Chalisa row: Court issues bailable warrant against Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana

The couple was arrested in April after they announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Bandra, triggering protests in the city and outside their residence by Shiv Sainiks.

Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. (Express File)

A sessions court on Thursday issued bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 each against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Independent MLA Ravi Rana, in connection with an FIR lodged against them for allegedly resisting arrest and obstructing police personnel, who had visited their Khar residence in April, after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of then CM Uddhav Thackeray.

While the couple had filed a plea for exemption from appearance in court, the same was refused. Their lawyers told the court that the couple was not in Mumbai and could not appear before it on Thursday. The court then proceeded to issue a bailable warrant against them. Sessions Judge R N Rokade asked the two to appear before the court on December 14, failing which, non-bailable warrant will be issued against them. The couple had failed to appear before the court during earlier hearings as well, including on October 1 and November 11.

The couple was arrested in April after they announced they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence Matoshree in Bandra, triggering protests in the city and outside their residence by Shiv Sainiks. The chargesheet in the case was filed in June under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. In September, a court in Borivali had allowed bail to the couple after they appeared before it.

