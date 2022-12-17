scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Hanuman Chalisa row: Court cancels bailable warrants against Rana Couple

Judge R N Rokade directed the couple to attend the trial and co-operate in the same for early and speedy disposal.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana (File)

A special court that had issued bailable warrants against independent legislators MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, on Saturday cancelled the same after the couple appeared before it and sought cancellation of warrants.

The bailable warrants were issued against the two in connection with FIR for allegedly resisting arrest and obstructing police, who had visited their Khar residence after their announcement that they will chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence in Bandra of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in April.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:35:13 pm
