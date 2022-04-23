Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP leaders slam Shiv Sena for ‘unleashing mob violence’, warns of ‘tit-for-tat’ strategy

Maharashtra BJP leaders on Saturday criticised the Shiv Sena for allegedly “unleashing a mob violence” by breaking the barricades and attempting to enter the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, after the duo said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP accused Thackeray for “giving a free hand to Shiv Sena workers to attack BJP.”

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, Praveen Darekar said Maharashtra was witnessing a “Shiv Sena sponsored goondagiri.”

The state BJP had convened a meeting followed by a media interaction Saturday, where Darekar and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with elected members of state legislative assembly and council were present.

“The series of attack on BJP’S public function held at Chembur, Andheri, Kandivali, Ghatkopar shows that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government is shaken by the opposition’s campaign to expose the corruption in government,” Darekar said.

Darekar also warned of a retaliation if Sena did not stop. “…if Shiv Sena continues to attack our leaders and pol khol programmes, we will not hesitate to retaliate… For every action there will be suitable reaction.”

He also accused the Maharashtra police of becoming a mute spectator to the attack, and said the state was heading “towards anarchy.”

“How did police allow sainiks to reach the MP and MLA’s residence. There was no attempt to stop them. It shows the police are being misused by Sena to instil terror in the minds of people,” he said.

BJP MLA and former minister Ashish Shelar, meanwhile, said, “Shiv Sena should know BJP is a party which has mastered the art of struggle and street agitations. Throwing stones or attempt of mob lynching by a group of Sainiks against individual Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, when he was travelling on highway, is not a sign of valour. It is an act of cowardice.”

Shelar too warned of a “tit-for-tat” strategy against the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government said it would hold an all party meeting on April 25 to discuss the issue of loudspeakers at religious places and to ensure there was no law and order issue in the state.