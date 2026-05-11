Doctors urge pest control amid Hantavirus scare, BMC says no official health advisory yet

Amid growing concerns around Hantavirus infections globally, doctors in Mumbai have called for extensive pest-control measures across public spaces, old buildings, warehouses, shopping malls and markets, citing the city’s high rodent population and the potential risk of rodent-borne diseases.

Medical experts, however, stressed that confirmed Hantavirus infections remain extremely rare in India and there is no reason for public panic at present.

Dr. Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, said Mumbai’s dense urban environment and widespread rodent presence make preventive action important. “Mumbai has a significant rat population in places such as godowns, malls, D-Mart stores, old buildings, hospitals and even public spaces where street-food stalls are set up. We need extensive pest-control drives and rodent management measures,” he said.

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Dr. Palve added that hospitals are better equipped to deal with severe respiratory infections after the Covid-19 pandemic strengthened healthcare infrastructure and preparedness. “After Covid, hospitals have improved their preparedness considerably. Oxygen support is available for beds, ICU preparedness has increased and the required medicines for severe pulmonary infections are available,” he said.

According to Dr. Palve, severe pulmonary complications associated with Hantavirus can have a mortality rate of 30-40 per cent globally. He said that while there is no specific antiviral treatment, hospitals must be equipped with supportive care facilities such as oxygen support, ICU management, bronchodilators and treatment for secondary bacterial infections.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Department said no formal advisory or public guidelines have yet been issued by the government regarding Hantavirus precautions.

Dr. Priti Meshram, Professor and Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Government Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Hospital, explained that Hantavirus infection spreads primarily through exposure to rodent urine, saliva or droppings, especially when contaminated particles become airborne. “Hantavirus infection occurs when there is direct contact with rodent urine or feces or when droppings become airborne.

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Instead of sweeping or vacuuming dry floors, people should use wet mopping methods while cleaning areas where rodents may be present,” she said, advising residents to maintain hygiene precautions such as washing hands regularly, keeping food covered, avoiding unhygienic street food exposed to rodents, sealing rat holes, using masks in rodent-prone areas and carrying out extensive pest-control measures. “In places where rodent activity is known, rat traps and systematic pest control are necessary,” Dr. Meshram said.

Doctors noted that public concern has increased because Hantavirus is associated with rodents, particularly rats and mice. However, infectious disease specialists stressed that casual sightings of rats do not automatically place residents at risk.

Dr. Amol Jaybhaye, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, said the infection typically spreads when a person inhales tiny contaminated particles from dried rodent urine, droppings or saliva. “In practical terms, the concern is greater when someone is cleaning a closed storeroom, basement, warehouse, or any poorly ventilated area where rats have been active. But that does not mean the average resident is at significant risk. The reassuring fact is that confirmed Hantavirus infections are extremely uncommon in India. For most people, this remains a rare infection rather than an everyday health threat,” Dr. Jaybhaye noted.

Doctors said one challenge with Hantavirus infection is that early symptoms can resemble common viral illnesses. Fever, body aches, headaches and fatigue are often the first signs, making it difficult to distinguish from seasonal infections in the initial stages. In severe cases, patients can develop Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS), in which fluid accumulates in the lungs and causes breathing difficulties. Another form of the disease, Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), can affect the kidneys and blood vessels.

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Doctors have advised residents not to sweep or vacuum dry rodent droppings because it can release infectious particles into the air. Instead, contaminated areas should first be disinfected and cleaned while wearing gloves and N95 masks.

“Food should be stored in tightly sealed containers, garbage should be disposed of regularly and small openings through which rodents can enter homes should be sealed. Awareness and hygiene are far more important than panic,” Dr Jaybhaye said.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Chest Physician, Bronchoscopists, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai said Mumbai’s dense population, overcrowded areas, monsoon-related waterlogging, and rodent presence in certain localities can increase the risk of exposure to infections linked to rodents, including Hantavirus. “Poor sanitation, damp environments, and improper waste management may further create conditions that allow rodents to thrive. While cases remain rare, maintaining hygiene and rodent control is important.People should maintain good hygiene, keep homes and surroundings clean, and avoid direct contact with rodents, their droppings, or contaminated dust. Closed or dusty spaces should be disinfected before cleaning, and gloves and masks should be used while handling contaminated areas. Proper waste disposal and rodent control are also important preventive measures,” Dr Chafle said.

Dr. Chafle added, “India’s healthcare system is equipped to manage viral infections and critical respiratory illnesses through supportive care, isolation measures, intensive care units, and emergency treatment facilities. Timely diagnosis, timely medical attention, and awareness is important for everyone.”