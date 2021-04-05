Hansa Research to withdraw BARC TRP services from July 30

Hansa Research, which measures television rating points (TRP) on behalf of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), will withdraw their services from July 30. (File)

HANSA RESEARCH, which measures television rating points (TRP) on behalf of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), will withdraw their services from July 30.

Last year, some former Hansa Research employees were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the TRP scam case.

In a letter to Meterology Data Private Limited, a joint venture comprising BARC and TAM (Television Audience Measurement) India, CEO of Hansa Research Praveen Nijhara said, “We assume you have finalised the new set of vendors for managing your panel homes and that we can now be relieved of our duties.”

The letter added, “In any event, kindly treat this as notice of withdrawal of our services to MDL/BARC. We would like to withdraw our service to MDL/BARC by July 30, 2021.”

The Mumbai Police had arrested some former Hansa employees for allegedly fudging with the bar-o-meters installed at certain households. The bar-o-meters were supposed to keep a track of which channel was being watched more and accordingly give TRP points. The channels get advertisements on the basis of these TRP points.

The Mumbai Police in their chargesheet had alleged that the former Hansa employees fudged the ratings in exchange of money from certain channels.

MDPL sources said Hansa and MDPL had mutually agreed to part ways and that MDPL is well-equipped and will continue to provide its services.