Handful of Mumbai civic projects hit roadblocks after change of guard

With a change of guard at the helm of administration in Maharashtra, a handful of projects of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promoted aggressively by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are either in limbo or stare at an uncertain future.

With the BMC polls round the corner, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took over from Uddhav Thackeray after the fall of the MVA government, has brought his own set of priorities for the civic body to pursue in earnest.

While projects such as tactical urbanism, which included a series of small interventions planned across the city to increase its intractability with citizens, is in limbo, others such as the tunnel laundry and the proposed cycling track between Mahim and Bandra may never see the light of day. About a month ago, the civic administration scrapped its plan to construct a world class mini-aquarium at Byculla Zoo.

The concretisation of Mumbai’s roads with cement, which was planned in a phased manner over the next five years, has now been fast-tracked at the behest of Shinde and will be completed within the next two years.

Last Saturday, the CM reviewed ongoing roads works in the city and promised Mumbaikars pothole-free roads within two years. A senior civic official said, “The original plan was to complete the concretisation of roads over the next five years. But the CM has directed the civic body to fast-track the work to ensure there is no inconvenience to citizens.” Presently, work on cement concretisation of 236 km of roads has been undertaken for the year 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. Concretisation of a further 400kms has been proposed for the next two years, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,900 crore.

The Rs 1600-crore desalination plant proposed to be set up in Manori is also likely to hit a roadblock too, as it had repeatedly come under opposition by the BJP in the past. Then CM Uddhav Thackeray had given the go-ahead to BMC for the construction of the plant in November, 2020. However, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar wrote to the Union Environment ministry in August 2021, demanding a probe into the adverse effects of the project.

Prabhakar Shinde, senior BJP leader and a former corporator, said, “We have consistently opposed the desalination plant project. We have asked for an explanation why the Gargai dam project of BMC was scrapped. What was the logic behind it? The civic body is spending a large sum of money on the desalination plant. But what about its environmental impact? If a project benefits Mumbai residents, we will not oppose it.”

However, a senior bureaucrat told The Indian Express, “Tenders for the desalination plant will be floated by the BMC in August.”

In May, the BJP had alleged a scam in the BMC’s Rs 160-crore tender to construct a tunnel laundry for washing apparel and linen from civic hospitals, following which tenders for the project were scrapped. Similarly, a directive was issued to the civic administration to cancel the plan to construct an aquarium at Byculla zoo. “There are plans at the state level to construct an aquarium at Worli. So, as of now, we are not planning to invest money in replicating the concept at the zoo,” the bureaucrat said.

Interventions planned under tactical urbanism, considered a brainchild of former minister for environment and tourism, Aaditya

Thackeray, have also been put on the back burner. Another official said presently, there is a wait-and-watch situation as there are directives to start or stop these projects and no review meetings have taken place.

BJP leader Vinod Mishra said, “There is a need to set our priorities straight and not waste public money on fancy projects with little value to the everyday Mumbaikar. While we need better infrastructure for schools and roads, crores were to be spent on projects that wouldn’t have benefited the city. Regardless of whether these projects have been cancelled or not, we will oppose wasteful use of public money.”

On March 8, as the 5-year term of the BMC’s elected representatives ended, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed the administrator of the civic body and all committees, including the standing and improvement committee, were dissolved by default.

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut said, “I urge that none of the projects that benefit Mumbaikars be scrapped. The Tunnel Laundry is one of the projects that I proposed and we all know who opposed it. There is a need to meet our demand for sterilised clothes in municipal hospitals, as part of basic hygiene. But this will not happen now. It could, however, be taken up if the administration feels the need for it.”