Hancock bridge opened for vehicular traffic

Six years after it was demolished, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday evening opened the newly constructed Hancock bridge for vehicular traffic. However, some work on the bridge still remains to be completed such as painting it, fixing of cat’s eyes and resurfacing a portion of the slip road. Cat’s eyes are small reflective pieces fixed at the edge of roads to guide vehicles as they glow when light from vehicle headlights falls on them.
BMC reopened the bridge after the Bombay High Court on Monday passed an order allowing interim access to the bridge. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by residents of Wallace Fortuna housing society near the bridge seeking access to the bridge.
In January 2016, the approximately 150-year-old Hancock bridge, located between the suburban railway stations of Sandhurst Road and Byculla on the Central line, was demolished during an 18 hour megablock. Work on its reconstruction was completed in February 2020 at a total cost of Rs 75 crore. In December 2020, the BMC completed construction of the pedestrian portion of the bridge and in January 2021 it was opened for pedestrians only.
Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said, “On Monday evening, the two lanes of the Hancock bridge were opened for vehicular traffic following the court order. Some work is pending and it will be completed on priority, and it can be done during traffic movement also.”
The bridge was slated to open in July but local residents of a housing society approached court seeking access to the bridge. Amit Jajoo, the advocate who filed the writ petition, said, “The bridge was allowed to remain open as an interim arrangement with access guarded by the traffic police 24×7. Meanwhile, an independent consultant (VJTI) has been directed to submit a report within two weeks suggesting if a ramp from the housing society is possible.”
