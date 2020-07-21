Hancock bridge: BMC plan to launch girders delayed

The British era bridge, which was located between Sandhurst Road station and Byculla station, was demolished in January 2016. The British era bridge, which was located between Sandhurst Road station and Byculla station, was demolished in January 2016.

The BMC’s plan to launch heavy girders across railway tracks for Hancock bridge has been delayed. According to bridge department officials, it was scheduled on July 21 but railways have denied permission.

A senior civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Railway authorities said they won’t be able to reschedule about 372 services running daily. They suggested we carry out the work at night. But it needs to be done during the day. So, work on July 21 will not take place.”

The British era bridge, which was located between Sandhurst Road station and Byculla station, was demolished in January 2016. For two years, construction was stuck due to litigation as the HC asked the civic body to cancel the contract given to J Kumar Infraprojects as it was named in a road scam.

In February 2018, a new contractor was appointed and October 2019 deadline set. However, several issues like encroachment added to the delay. Activist Kamlakar Shenoy, who filed a PIL in the HC demanding work be expedited, said it was shocking railways have denied permission. “Why are they denying permission now when regular trains are not running? Now, with less trains this is the best time to execute the work,” said Shenoy.

The railways denied any delay on its part. “On request from BMC, first block for partial work was operated in June second week. Block demand for remaining work was expected by end of June. But we received the demand on July 16. The demand includes daytime and all lines. Timings have been finalised as per their convenience and we are ready,” CR’s CPRO Shivaji Sutar said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infrastructure) Sanjay Darade was not available for comment.

