Halt public projects abruptly? Pay from your pocket, Bombay HC tells State, civic officials

The Bombay High Court noted that abruptly halting public projects often result in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

The Bombay High Court last week observed that the government and the civic officials should be held liable to pay for the damages when they abruptly cancel a public project midway, and not the taxpayers.

While hearing a petition by M/s SMS Limited over the stoppage of a parking project near the Mumbadevi Temple in South Mumbai, the High Court on Friday, July 17, noted that such decisions often result in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initiated a 17-storey robotic parking facility project worth Rs 122 crore in Mumbadevi, but stopped the work on the project last year.