Maharashtra: ‘Half-way homes for mental patients at 3 hospitals’

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it has opened half-way homes for mentally ill patients at three mental hospitals recently.

“We have started half-way homes at Thane, Pune and Nagpur mental hospitals. These centres have been started following the Union government’s directives and will work as stop-gap place for the patients who have undergone treatment and have recovered or their illness is under control, before they venture into the real world or get back with their families,” Eknath Shinde, Minister for Public Health, said.

Shinde was replying to a discussion initiated by NCP legislator Hemant Takle on the issue of rise of mental health patients and need to increase number of doctors and counselling for them.

“We do tie-ups with other foreign governments for infrastructure projects. In these countries, there are advanced treatments for treating mental health patients. Why can’t we tie-up with them for adopting those treatments here?” Takle said in the Legislative Council.

Claiming that there are at least 3,000 mental health patients in the state, while the four mental hospitals have a capacity to accommodate 5,600 patients, Shinde said: “The suggestion of tying up with other countries for advanced treatment is positive. But, we will first set up a committee to find out about the advanced treatments in other countries and then take further action on it.”