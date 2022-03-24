Half of approved posts of teachers in Mumbai University lie vacant

MORE THAN half of the approved posts of teachers in Mumbai University (MU) are vacant. Among the 368 approved posts, only 146 teachers have been appointed so far, according to information revealed during the question answer round in the MU Senate meeting last week.

At the meeting, senate member Sudhakar Tamboli had asked about total sanctioned posts of teachers and how many of them are vacant. As per the answer provided by the MU administration, there are 368 sanctioned posts of teachers in the 34 departments. Of these, full-time appointments have been made only on 146 positions while 222 remain vacant.

“It is a puzzle how the varsity administration managed to get one of the highest grades given by the National Accreditation and Assessment Board when so many posts are vacant. And these are sanctioned posts of teachers. With an increase in the number of students, we might be in need of more teachers’ posts. But unfortunately, the existing ones remain vacant,” said Tamboli.

He added that the MU administration, in reply to his question, said that appointments will be made soon on the sanctioned posts, which are of professors, assistant professors and associate professors.

Even though the posts are sanctioned, the appointments need government nod as per rule.

According to an official from MU, while appointments are not being made on sanctioned posts, contractual and supplementary teachers are being hired. “But undoubtedly, this is not the solution,” the official added.

MU Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni was unavailable for comment.