Half-mark row stalls TET 2025 results, lakhs of teachers left in limbo

LAKHS OF candidates who appeared for the state’s Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 continue to wait for the final results due to a half-mark discrepancy in the qualifying criteria for reserved category candidates. While the prescribed passing requirement for them is 55 per cent, or 82.5 out of 150 marks, the interim result declared last month treated candidates scoring 83 as pass and those with 82 as failed, prompting widespread objections.

This was the first TET conducted after the Supreme Court made the examination mandatory for in-service teachers, significantly raising the stakes for thousands of educators. Under the ruling, TET clearance is compulsory not only for new appointments but also for in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining. Those who fail to clear the test within two years face compulsory retirement. Teachers with less than five years of service can continue in their jobs but will not be eligible for promotions.