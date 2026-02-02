Half-mark row stalls TET 2025 results, lakhs of teachers left in limbo

Ambiguity over reserved category qualifying marks triggers objections, final result likely this week, says exam council

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 11:02 PM IST
LAKHS OF candidates who appeared for the state’s Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 continue to wait for the final results due to a half-mark discrepancy in the qualifying criteria for reserved category candidates. While the prescribed passing requirement for them is 55 per cent, or 82.5 out of 150 marks, the interim result declared last month treated candidates scoring 83 as pass and those with 82 as failed, prompting widespread objections.

This was the first TET conducted after the Supreme Court made the examination mandatory for in-service teachers, significantly raising the stakes for thousands of educators. Under the ruling, TET clearance is compulsory not only for new appointments but also for in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining. Those who fail to clear the test within two years face compulsory retirement. Teachers with less than five years of service can continue in their jobs but will not be eligible for promotions.

Fears of potential job loss led to a record turnout of nearly 4.7 lakh candidates for the examination held in November 2025. Although the interim result was announced on January 16, candidates remain stuck without the final result, which is now required to be submitted by teachers for official purposes.

“With such high stakes, TET candidates do not want to leave any room for confusion. As a result, several reserved category candidates have raised objections over interim result. The fault lies with Exam Council which did not clearly declare the notification on passing criteria, which is expected before the exam,” said Suresh Sawale, joint secretary of the Spardha Pariksha Samanvay Samiti, an organisation representing competitive exam aspirants.

Apart from concerns over the transparency maintained by the examination council, Sawale said the ambiguity could be challenged in a court of law if the final result does not address the issue.

Sources in the Maharashtra State Examination Council said discussions are underway to resolve the confusion over qualifying marks for reserved category candidates. “The final result is almost ready and is expected to be out on Tuesday or Wednesday,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

