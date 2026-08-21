Haldi ended at 1 am. At 2:15, a crane crashed onto bride’s home: ‘We jumped from top floor’

The crane toppled over and crashed onto the bride’s home in Kurla. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Haldi celebrations had just wrapped up at the Nazim house, a narrow two-storey home in the Qureishi Nagar slum adjacent to the Kurla-Trombay freight railway tracks. The whole family had arrived from Uttar Pradesh for the big day. They settled in for the night, around 15 people squeezed between the floors. But they could not sleep for long.

Around 2:15 am, they were jolted awake from their sleep. The boom of a crane 17 storeys tall was hanging over their heads. It had toppled over and crashed onto the bride’s home in Kurla.

At least 12 persons were injured, mostly with minor injuries, and four houses were damaged. The beam also broke the overhead electric (OHE) wires over the tracks, but as it is primarily a goods line, there was no impact on the railways.