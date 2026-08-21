Haldi ended at 1 am. At 2:15, a crane crashed onto bride’s home: ‘We jumped from top floor’

Haldi celebrations had just wrapped up at the Nazim house, a narrow two-storey home in the Qureishi Nagar slum adjacent to the Kurla-Trombay freight railway tracks. The whole family had arrived from Uttar Pradesh for the big day. They settled in for the night, around 15 people squeezed between the floors. But they could not sleep for long.
Around 2:15 am, they were jolted awake from their sleep. The boom of a crane 17 storeys tall was hanging over their heads. It had toppled over and crashed onto the bride’s home in Kurla.
At least 12 persons were injured, mostly with minor injuries, and four houses were damaged. The beam also broke the overhead electric (OHE) wires over the tracks, but as it is primarily a goods line, there was no impact on the railways.
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Farheen Shaikh, 19, the bride, said she and the family had to jump from the top floor to escape.
She said, “We were forced awake by a loud noise and things falling on us. To get out of the house, we had to jump from the top floor down. And then there was a lot of chaos, as everyone had come out, people were trying to get others out, and others were warning not to go near the broken OHE wires as they carry a lot of electricity.”
Four houses were damaged in the crane collapse incident. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar)
Farheen’s soon-to-be mother-in-law was among six persons injured in the crane collapse.
At the time of the incident, the crane was being mounted to prepare for demolition work of a dilapidated building in the Bhandari Metallurgy compound behind the slums, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials said.
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“While the crane was being positioned at the site, it tilted and fell towards an adjoining structure. The ground at the location was soft, which appears to have affected the stability of the crane,” said officials.
In the house next door, Raju Shankar Gaud woke up after something fell on him and saw the massive beam hanging just a few metres up from his head.
“I woke up when something fell on me, and I could see the crane’s massive beam hanging two feet in front of my face,” said Raju Shankar Gaud, 30, who was sleeping on the top floor.
Downstairs, his wife Aarti started looking for their three children.
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“I thought my children had died. Things had fallen, everything had gone pitch dark.”
“My head still hurts, and I can’t think straight,” said Shankar.
The two injured, Mustaq Qureshi, 57, and Nasreen Qureshi, 62, were taken to the private Aryan Hospital nearby, as they had head injuries and needed stitches. Neighbours rushed out and pulled the residents out of their homes.
In the morning, many with haldi-smeared hands started to remove whatever goods they could recover from their collapsed homes.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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