Demolition of final roadblock for Sewri-Worli connector from April 27

The Sewri–Worli connector is a key east-west link that will connect the Coastal Road with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. (File Photo)

Demolition of the Haji Noorani building – the last structure obstructing the Sewri–Worli connector—will begin from April 27, with authorities directing all 23 occupants to vacate by April 24.

The building, housing 17 residents and six shopkeepers, is the final barrier to the completion of key pillars for the 4.5-km connector project.

The delay in clearing the structure has held up construction work being executed by J Kumar, even as the project’s September deadline draws closer.

The adjacent Laxmi Niwas building, the first of two structures in the alignment, began demolition in late March.

However, the Haji Noorani building remained a sticking point for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) due to rehabilitation-related issues.