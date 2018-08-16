Haji Ali Junction: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take up long-pending flyover project

In an attempt to decongest the stretch towards south Mumbai through Haji Ali Junction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take up the construction of a flyover. (File) In an attempt to decongest the stretch towards south Mumbai through Haji Ali Junction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take up the construction of a flyover. (File)

In an attempt to decongest the stretch towards south Mumbai through Haji Ali Junction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take up the construction of a flyover in the area. The BMC is planning to invite tenders for the one-kilometer-long flyover on Haji Ali Junction by September, officials claim. A similar project to ease congestion at Haji Ali Junction had been proposed in 2006. But it could not take off after strong opposition by local residents, including singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Recently, the civic body finished working on the flyover drawings, which would be taken up for approval next week. According to officials, the general alignment drawing of the proposed Haji Ali Junction has been prepared. The civic body is expecting that the drawing will be approved by the end of August or by September first week, following which tenders for the project would be floated.

According to the civic body’s plan, the flyover will connect the south-bound traffic from Lala Lajpat Rai Road and E Moses Road directly to Peddar Road and Breach Candy. BMC officials claimed that if the plan works out, the flyover will clear at least 70 per cent of the traffic congestion that is seen at Haji Ali Junction during the peak hours.

Vijay Singhal, the additional municipal commissioner (AMC), said the huge number of vehicles entering the city is the major reason behind snarls at Haji Ali junction. He said the project will start as soon as the drawings are approved. The flyover is expected to cater to only one-way traffic. Motorists going towards south Mumbai from Worli and Mahalaxmi railway stations would be able to use the flyover.

A senior civic official said: “The flyover will have two arms at the start and two arms in the end and being a one-way corridor, vehicles exiting south Mumbai will have to continue taking the existing road.” According to the proposed design, one arm of the flyover will start from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and another from Kehswrao Khadey Marg. Both will meet at the Haji Ali junction. From there, one arm will land in Pedder Road while the other at Bhulabhai Desai Marg.

