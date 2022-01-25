Haj Committee: Demands to raise number of candidates, minimum tenure forwarded to Ministry

(Written by Pallavi Smart)

The Haj Committee of India (HCI) has said it is hopeful about increasing the intake capacity of its residential coaching facility for civil services exam. A delegation of 20 social activists from across Maharashtra met the CEO of the Haj Committee at the Haj House on Monday, and they were assured that the demands to increase intake of students and their minimum tenure will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.

If approved, the intake capacity and tenure of this facility offered for youngsters from Muslim community will increase to 200 candidates and three years, respectively. After drawing major criticism for reducing the intake capacity of the facility, the HCI on Monday met multiple social activists from across Maharashtra who had raised the issue. Following the meeting, the delegation was assured that the issue will be resolved.

“We were told that the CEO will make such recommendations to the Minority Affairs Ministry, based on our demands. We will continue to follow it up with the authorities as this is an important facility for deserving Muslim youngsters who do not have other options to prepare for prestigious competitive exams,” shared Junaid Attar, a social activist from Latur who was part of the delegation that met the CEO at Haj House on Monday. Meanwhile, the subsidy given for food allowance at this facility has been restored after earlier being abolished. Other important demands were increasing the intake and allowing meritorious senior students to continue to stay at the facility.

“It was pointed out to us that some candidates have been staying here for multiple years without having successful results. After a thorough discussion, we recommended that tenure for this facility should be made three years…,” said Attar. The Indian Express had first reported on January 20 about several Muslim organisations opposing the HCI’s decision to reduce intake capacity of the residential coaching facility from 200 candidates to 100.