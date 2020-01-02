Hair transplant death case: JJ hospital submits report, cites negligence by doctor, nursing home

Shravan Kumar’s family at their home. Eight years after he started losing hair, he had gone in for the transplant. (Express Photo by Amit Chakraborty) Shravan Kumar’s family at their home. Eight years after he started losing hair, he had gone in for the transplant. (Express Photo by Amit Chakraborty)

Nearly 10 months after Shrawan Kumar Chaudhary, a 43-year-old businessman, died after undergoing a hair transplantation procedure at a Chinchpokli clinic, the state-run JJ hospital has submitted a report to Saki Naka police, stating their findings revealed negligence not only on the part of the dermatologist, but also the nursing home where the victim was admitted for a few hours. The report also said that Chaudhary should have been referred to a “higher centre” when he had complained about uneasiness after the transplant procedure.

Saki Naka police have lodged a case of accidental death report in the matter. Following his death on March 9, investigators had restrained from filing an FIR saying they were waiting for the report of an expert committee by JJ Group of Hospitals.

“We have asked for legal opinion as we are trying to ascertain under what sections the dermatologist and the hospital staff can be booked. As soon as we get clarity on the sections that should be implied, an FIR will be registered immediately,” a police officer from Saki Naka police station had said.

Chaudhary died on March 9, about 28 hours after undergoing a hair transplant procedure at a Chinchpokli clinic. A Chandivali resident, Chaudhary had undergone the procedure for his entire scalp in one sitting on March 7. The dermatologist-cosmetologist Viikas Halwai had grafted 3,700 follicular units and completed the entire transplant. Soon after, Chaudhary felt a pain in his nape and was rushed to Global hospital, where he was not admitted. He was then admitted to Dalvi nursing home for a few hours and discharged. The police said after a swelling on his face and shoulder, his family shifted him to Hiranandani hospital, where he died the next day.

A spokesperson from Global hospital refused to comment on why Chaudhary was not admitted. Dr Pallavi Saple, dean at JJ hospital, said they submitted the report to police after going through responses of the dermatologist and Hiranandani hospital.

Dr Vikas Halwai, dermatologist of Chaudhary, said he is yet to receive a copy of the JJ hospital’s report. “My advocate has asked police for a copy.”

Shiv Karan, brother of Chaudhary, said, “There is already so much delay in registering the case, we are curiously waiting for police to file an FIR and arrest the people responsible for his death.”

