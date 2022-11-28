scorecardresearch
Haffkine Institute now offers one-hour heritage walk every weekend

The institute — established on August 10, 1899, and founded by Dr Waldemar Mordechai Haffkine — is one of the oldest biomedical research centres in the country. It is known as a bacteriology research centre called the 'Plague Research Laboratory'.

Mumbai heritage walk, Maharashtra Tourism, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Haffkine Institute, Mumbai Parel, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsMaharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday opened the prestigious Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing in Mumbai’s Parel to the public for a one-hour “heritage walk” every weekend. People can book tickets on bookmyshow.com.

On Sunday, the heritage walk was opened to the public at 10 am, 11 am and 12 50 pm.

In 2014, the state government opened a museum within the institute to showcase its research and development projects in the field of microbiology. It offers several courses in the field of biomedical sciences; and carries out researches, studies and analyses in different areas such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines, microbiology analysis of typhoid, drug resistance in bacteria studies of infections in acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) patients, and newer developing chemotherapeutic agents to fight microbial among others.

The Maharashtra Tourism Department has recently opened several prestigious institutions in the state for heritage walks, in a bid to showcase its research and cultural development. It had also announced that the Bombay High Court, which is also a historic structure, would be opened for heritage walk. A few years ago, the then Governor had opened Maharashtra’s Raj Bhawan along the sea shore in the heart of Malabar Hills for a heritage walk.

