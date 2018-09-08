Haffkine Institute: Expert committee proposes reforms

The building from which Haffkine Institute operates now. (Express Photo by Ruhi Bhasin) The building from which Haffkine Institute operates now. (Express Photo by Ruhi Bhasin)

A high-power expert committee formed by the Maharashtra government in 2017 to revive the state’s premier research wing, Haffkine Institute, and its sister manufacturing unit, Haffkine Biopharma, has recommended wide-ranging reforms, including a national venom centre, virology laboratory and revised guidelines for the appointment of researchers.

While the report was submitted to the state government by the committee in April, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed it last week.

The eight-member committee, set up under national research professor Dr R A Mashelkar, comprised IIT Bombay Director Devang Khakhar, former ICMR Director Dr Nirmal Ganguly, senior scientist Dr Satyajit Rath, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup, Health Advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Dr Anand Bang, and directors of both the Haffkine units. The committee started working in April 2017.

Apart from proposing a National Centre for Venom Standardisation in the Pimpri unit of Haffkine Biopharma, the committee has recommended that Haffkine Biopharma must start manufacturing factor VIII and factor IX plasma products of blood, which is currently not manufactured anywhere in India. “These factors are 100 per cent imports and always in short supply. These life-saving drugs should be produced by using recombinant technology,” the panel has recommended.

Recognising that over the past two decades, researchers and scientists have migrated from government institutes to private research facilities, the expert committee has advised upgradation of payscales to Central Public Sector Undertaking standards. “Currently, the pay of researchers in Haffkine is much less than what researchers get in national institutes. There has been a drain of talent. Eligibility criteria for appointment is also age-old,” said Dr Nishigandha Naik, the director in-charge of Haffkine Institute. Besides, the 300-year-old building of the institute in Parel, a new building is set to come up in the sprawling campus to house a state-of-the-art laboratory, provided its gets nod from the state government. “A proposal on it will be sent to government,” said a Haffkine Institute official.

Currently, recommendations by the committee suggest a Rs 94 crore fund to make structural repairs in the heritage building and construct a new guest house in the next three years.

Aiming at an ambitious expansion of Haffkine Institute, a presentation was made to the Medical Education and Drugs department to start a veterinary diagnostics facility, an innovation park and a bio-incubator. A centre for excellence in virology has also been proposed for Rs 20 crore.

According to senior officials in the Medical Education and Drugs department, the proposals are yet to be approved by the state government. “We have asked the institute to submit a detailed plan of funding for individual projects recommended by the committee. Decision on it will be taken project-wise,” said an official.

