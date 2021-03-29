Had warned leaders against Waze’s reinstatement: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he had warned some party leaders against the reinstatement of controversial cop Sachin Waze, who is presently in NIA custody in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case. Waze was reinstated in the police force last year after his suspension.

“At the time of his (Waze) reinstatement, some leaders met me and I told them that he could create problems for us looking at his behaviour and style of functioning. I won’t name the leaders with whom I spoke, as these leaders and prominent people know about it,” Raut said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said there is no threat to the MVA government and it is stable.

He also said that an officer is not bad but the situation makes him so. “Nobody could have control over the matter the way it went ahead. But it taught a lesson to the government and some ministers. It is said that whatever happens, happens for good,” he added.

He also defended Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks mentioning Osama bin Laden, saying, “The CM might have made the statement based on the information received and his stand was correct. As more information surfaced, there is no reason to shield him. Thackeray made the statement with a view that nobody should be hanged before the inquiry.”

After terming Anil Deshmukh as an accidental Home Minister and criticising his style of functioning in his weekly column in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut’s stand on Deshmukh seemed to soften on Monday. Stating that Deshmukh is a “gentleman”, he said, “I had even spoken to him on Saturday and told him that he would face a lot of criticism.”

On Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remark on his criticism of Deshmukh, saying nobody should play “spoilsport” referring to his article, Raut said that “let him speak” and refused to comment further.