Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and asked where Shah was during the Manipur violence and the Gen-Z protests in Delhi.

Shah had paid homage to Pawar and unveiled his statue. Thackeray said the Union minister, who had earlier accused Pawar of involvement in the irrigation scam, owed him an apology. “Amit Shah should apologise by bowing before Pawar’s memorial for making allegations in the irrigation scam,” he said, adding that Shah should visit the memorial, even at midnight, to do so.

Advertisement

“When Ajit Pawar was alive, allegations were made against him. And yesterday, the same person bowed before his memorial. Amit Shah’s words are not the final truth; they are the words of a habitual liar,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray was also responding to Shah’s remarks in Pune that it was difficult to contact him during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shah had said that, in contrast, then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would answer calls from the Mantralaya even at 7 am.

Defending his government’s record, Thackeray said Maharashtra had managed the pandemic better than several other states. He referred to reports of deaths due to oxygen shortages and mass cremations in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and said people who travelled from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh at the time realised the situation in Mumbai was better.

Advertisement

He then turned to Shah’s record as Home Minister “How many days later has Amit Shah suddenly appeared? When the Gen-Z protests were taking place, where was he? A Home Minister who was sitting idle should not make such statements,” he said.

Thackeray said the Home Minister should visit places witnessing unrest, such as Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, instead of making political statements Asked about the NCP’s political decisions, he said it was the party’s internal matter and that he would express his views if asked.

Thackeray also said the Bal Thackeray memorial would be ready for inauguration by January 23 next year. On who would inaugurate it, he said, “We will not decide the person for inauguration simply on the basis of the post he holds.”