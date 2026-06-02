MHA official duped of Rs 7.5 lakh with promise of new credit card
The incident took place on May 19, when he was at his office in Bandra (East) and received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be a representative of a credit card company, offering a new card.
During the investigation, police found that the accused had sent a web link along with two APK files to the victim through WhatsApp, claiming that the files were necessary to complete the credit card application process. (Representative Image)
A 59-year-old section officer posted with the Central Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was duped of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh after cyber fraudsters lured him with the promise of a high-limit American Express credit card, hacked his mobile phone, and stole his banking credentials and OTPs.
According to police, the victim resides in Mumbai with his wife. The incident took place on May 19, when he was at his office in Bandra (East) and received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be a representative of a credit card company, offering a new card. The victim initially declined, stating that he had several credit cards but added that he would consider a new one if it had a higher credit limit.
The caller then offered an American Express credit card with a limit of up to Rs 7.5 lakh. To process the application, the fraudster sought details of the victim’s existing credit cards and residential address. Believing the offer to be genuine, the victim shared the information.
Later in the evening, the victim was shocked to discover multiple unauthorised transactions debited from his credit card accounts. According to police, the fraudsters used the cards to make purchases on various online shopping platforms.
During the investigation, police found that the accused had sent a web link along with two APK files to the victim through WhatsApp, claiming that the files were necessary to complete the credit card application process. The moment the victim downloaded the files, the fraudsters allegedly gained remote access to his mobile phone.
A police officer said the accused used an advanced technique by activating call and SMS forwarding on the victim’s device without his knowledge. As a result, all OTPs and verification messages for the fraudulent transactions were automatically redirected to a mobile number controlled by the fraudsters.
Realising that he had been cheated, the victim immediately contacted the customer care departments of both banks and got his credit cards blocked. He subsequently approached the BKC police station and lodged a complaint.
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Based on his statement, police registered a case of cheating and included relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The BKC police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More