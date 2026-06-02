MHA official duped of Rs 7.5 lakh with promise of new credit card

During the investigation, police found that the accused had sent a web link along with two APK files to the victim through WhatsApp, claiming that the files were necessary to complete the credit card application process. (Representative Image)

A 59-year-old section officer posted with the Central Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was duped of nearly Rs 7.5 lakh after cyber fraudsters lured him with the promise of a high-limit American Express credit card, hacked his mobile phone, and stole his banking credentials and OTPs.

According to police, the victim resides in Mumbai with his wife. The incident took place on May 19, when he was at his office in Bandra (East) and received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be a representative of a credit card company, offering a new card. The victim initially declined, stating that he had several credit cards but added that he would consider a new one if it had a higher credit limit.