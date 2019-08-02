Mumbai: H1N1, leptospirosis, dengue cases Vector-borne diseases kill 4 in July

With vector-borne infections picking up in the city in July, the civic health department recorded two deaths due to H1N1infection, one due to leptospirosis and one due to dengue. At least 1,700 dengue-like symptoms were presented in patients across Mumbai, while 21 dengue cases were confirmed through Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test.

In July, at least 62 people were infected by leptospirosis. One case was of a 55-year-old woman from Ghatkopar, who suffered from a fever, body ache and chills on July 1. She was taken to private doctors but did not respond to treatment. On July 4, she suffered convulsions and was admitted to BMC hospital, where she tested positive for leptospirosis, according to health department officials. She reportedly died on July 9, due to septic shock and acute kidney injury.

Last month, at least two patients died after they were infected by H1N1 virus in Mumbai and Dombivali. Across Maharashtra, 192 people have died this year due to the viral infection. Meanwhile, the BMC recorded 351 cases of malaria, 113 cases of H1N1, and 894 cases of gastroenteritis infections last month.