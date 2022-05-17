scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Gyanvapi mosque survey: In Maharashtra, protests break out at Malegaon

The incident took place late Monday evening when SDPI members raised slogans for “saving Gyanvapi mosque” and in favour of the Constitution.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 17, 2022 1:03:58 pm
View of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI)

Protests broke out at Malegaon on Monday evening over the video survey that was held at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex, with slogans being raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protests were carried out by members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The police issued notices to the protesters, saying necessary permission had not been sought to carry out the protest. The incident took place late Monday evening when SDPI members raised slogans for “saving Gyanvapi mosque” and in favour of the Constitution.

A state police officer said that policemen were on alert, especially in minority- dominated areas across the state. “There may be protests from the community. However, we do not anticipate any trouble. We are keeping an eye out for any issue and reserve policemen have been kept on standby,” an officer said.

On Monday, a Varanasi court had directed the district administration to seal the spot in the mosque complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a court-mandated videography survey.

