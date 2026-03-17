Gyan Bharatam Mission: Maharashtra launches massive hunt for ancient manuscripts

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said the Gyan Bharatam Project has been conceptualised with the vision to consolidate this repository of knowledge and make it accessible on a unified platform

The Maharashtra Government has chalked out a plan to proactively participate in the Centre’s Gyan Bharatam Mission that aims to survey, document, conserve, digitize, and disseminate India’s valuable manuscript heritage.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has identified several institutes to implement the programme.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, “India is home to a vast and invaluable heritage of manuscripts. Traditional knowledge has been passed down through generations largely through these manuscripts.”

He noted that “much of this rich legacy remains scattered across diverse locations.” The Gyan Bharatam Project has been conceptualised with the vision to consolidate this repository of knowledge and make it accessible on a unified platform, he said.