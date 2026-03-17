Gyan Bharatam Mission: Maharashtra launches massive hunt for ancient manuscripts

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The Maharashtra Government has chalked out a plan to proactively participate in the Centre’s Gyan Bharatam Mission that aims to survey, document, conserve, digitize, and disseminate India’s valuable manuscript heritage.
As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has identified several institutes to implement the programme.
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, “India is home to a vast and invaluable heritage of manuscripts. Traditional knowledge has been passed down through generations largely through these manuscripts.”
He noted that “much of this rich legacy remains scattered across diverse locations.” The Gyan Bharatam Project has been conceptualised with the vision to consolidate this repository of knowledge and make it accessible on a unified platform, he said.
The Directorate of Archives, Government of Maharashtra, has been appointed the state nodal agency, while Sujitkumar Ugle, Director, Directorate of Archives, will serve as the state nodal officer, and Anjali Dhamal, Deputy Director, Marathi Language Development Institute (Classical Marathi Cell), will serve as the co-nodal officer.
Nationwide manuscript survey campaign
Under the ambitious initiative, a nationwide manuscript survey campaign was launched on March 16. Announced in the Union Budget 2025, the scheme aims to identify and register over one crore manuscripts across the country, collaborating with educational institutions, museums, libraries, and religious establishments.
The government also envisions the creation of a National Digital Repository of manuscripts linked to India’s rich knowledge traditions, making it accessible at both national and international levels. Ownership of the manuscripts will remain with the respective institutions, libraries, or private collectors; however, those willing to voluntarily hand over their manuscripts to the government may do so organisations, and private collectors.
The Maharashtra Government will play a crucial role in the effective implementation of the campaign, with active participation from state-level cultural institutions, universities, research organizations, manuscript repositories, and scholars, Shelar said.
In Maharashtra, the following institutions will function as cluster and independent centres for the project:
For this survey, a dedicated mobile application titled ‘Gyan Bharatam’ has been developed, through which field assessment, verification, and documentation of manuscripts will be carried out.
Also, all district collectors have been instructed to appoint district nodal officers, establish district-level committees, and ensure participation from temples, religious institutions, universities, libraries, educational institutions, and private collectors in the survey. The campaign also calls for active participation from educational institutions, libraries, museums, Sanskrit pathshalas, religious organizations, researchers, traditional scholars, as well as NCC and NSS volunteers, students, and heritage conservation groups.
Citizens are encouraged to upload any details of manuscripts they possess on the Gyan Bharatam mobile app to contribute to the national endeavour.
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